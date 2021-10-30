10/30/2021

On at 21:14 CEST

.

Manchester United needed him and he appeared. Cristiano Ronaldo, with a goal and an assist, led a mental victory and vital against Tottenham Hotspur (0-3) who saves Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s head.

TOT

MAN

Tottenham

Lloris; Emerson, Romero, Dier, Davies; Hojbjerg, Skipp (Ndombele, 66 ‘); Lucas (Bergwijn, 54 ‘), Lo Celso (Alli, 73’), Son; Kane.

Manchester United

De Gea; Lindelof, Varane, Maguire; Wan-Bissaka, McTominay, Fred, Shaw; Bruno (Matic, 76 ‘); Cavani (Lingard, 82 ‘), Ronaldo (Rashford, 71’).

Goals

0-1 M. 39 Cristiano Ronaldo. 0-2 M. 64 Cavani. 0-3 M. 87 Rashford.

Referee

Stuart Atwell. TA: Davies (78 ‘), Romero (90’) / Shaw (19 ‘), Maguire (22’), Fred (74 ‘).

Incidents

Matchday 10. Tottenham Stadium. 60,356 spectators.

The Portuguese ended a losing streak of four league games without scoring, handed the second on a tray to Edinson Cavani and even the VAR canceled his double for offside. Cristiano returned when they claimed him and did so to rescue a friend, whom he hugged in the 70th minute when he was substituted, showing his total loyalty to the club and the legends that represent him.

The game was worth studying and the only glimmer of quality was given by Cristiano. The Portuguese had not appeared much until minute 39. Fantastic cross by Bruno Fernandes, error on the mark by Ben Davies and Cristiano’s volley to the net. Fourth goal in the Premier, breaks the streak of four league games without scoring and something else.

The goal provoked the ire of North London, who booed their players at halftime and strongly embraced Lucas Moura when this was the first change of the second part.

Meanwhile, Cristiano had time to make the second with a blow to the squad, but he was ahead of the defense at the start of the play. The lineman caught him.

When Tottenham would no longer be saved it was with a silly loss of Skipp in midfield. Bruno Fernandes stole the wallet, who waited for the arrival of reinforcements in three quarters. When Cristiano appeared, he gave him the ball. He threw a feint and leaked a millimeter pass to Cavani to face Lloris and gently tap the ball over the French.

Job done for Cristiano, who went to rest twenty minutes from the end. Hug with Solskjaer, little verbal exchange and the three points for Old Trafford. Liverpool’s 0-5 already hurts less.

To round off the win, Marcus Rashford, who had replaced Cristiano, converted the third after taking advantage of Nemanja Matic another hole in the defense of the ‘Spurs’.

The ‘Red Devils’ are placed fifth, in Europa League positions, with 17 points, while the one who remains touched is Nuno Espirito Santo, who is eighth with Tottenham with fifteen units.