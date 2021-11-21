11/21/2021

On at 20:12 CET

The Spanish’s first goal in England Sergio Reguilón led to the victory against Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds Tottenham (2-1), the first that the London team achieved in the Premier since the Italian Antonio Conte is on his bench.

TOT

READ

Tottenham

Lloris; Tanganga (Dávinson, 68 ‘), Dier, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Winks, Reguilón (Sessegnon, 79 ‘); Lucas Moura (Alli, 88 ‘), Son; Kane.

Leeds

Meslier; Dallas, Llorente, Cooper, Strujik; Phillips; James, Forshaw (Roberts, 72 ‘), Klich (Firpo, 59’), Harrison; Gelhardt (McKinstry, 87 ‘).

Goals

0-1 M. 44 James. 1-1 M. 58 Hojbjerg. 2-1 M. 69 Reguilón.

Referee

Andre Marriner. TA: Emerson (90 ‘) / Gelhardt (30’), Forshaw (65 ‘), Cooper (67’), Phillips (90 ‘).

Incidents

Matchday 12. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. 60,850 spectators.

It was in the 69th minute of the match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when a free kick by Harry Kane hit the post. The former Real Madrid player picked up the rebound and beat Belgian Ilian Meslier.

The goal culminated the comeback of Antonio Conte’s team, who made his debut on the Spurs’ bench on November 4 with the victory against Vitesse, in the Conference League. However, in his coming-out in the Premier the Italian coach did not go beyond the goalless draw against Everton.

The victory for Tottenham was endangered, which at the beginning of the second half found the scoreboard against when Daniel James took advantage of a ball received from Jack Harrison to overcome French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and put the Ledds ahead.

The local response was quick. Just three minutes the advantage lasted for Marcelo Bielsa’s team because a pass from the Brazilian Lucas Moura was picked up by the Danish Pierre Emile Hojbjerg to achieve the tie.

Then came Reguilón’s goal, the first since he was in England and which gave Tottenham all three points. The London painting is approaching the European zone. Seventh in the table tied with Wolverhampton, sixth, he is one behind Arsenal, which marks the continental zone.