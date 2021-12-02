12/02/2021 at 22:58 CET

Adrià Leon

Crucial victory for Antonio Conte’s ‘spurs’ so as not to lose themselves definitively from their privileged positions. The Londoners, who this time received the Brentford of the same city, did not suffer excessively from the attacks of the visitors, much most unfortunate than we are used to. Canos, own goal, and Heung-min son, were the scorers of the match.

TOT

BRE

Tottenham

Lloris; Ben Davies, Dier, Davinson; Reguilón, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Emerson (Tanganga, 83 ‘); They are (Bergwijn, 87 ‘), Lucas (Winks, 77’) and Harry Kane.

Brentford

Álvaro Fernández; Pinnock, Jansson, Goode; Henry, Janelt (Jensen, 70 ‘), Norgaard, Onyeka (Baptiste, 56’), Canós (Wissa, 70); Mbeumo and Toney.

Goals

1-0 M. 12 Canós (pp). 2-0 M. 65 Are.

Referee

Jonathan Moss (England).

Incidents

Match played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before 48,000 spectators.

Tottenham was forced to add three and it took little time to make it visible. Heung Min Son shorted a serve that he himself ended up hanging at the heart of the area so that Sergi Canós touch and deflect the ball, previously finished off. Again the passing game could mean 2-0, but Eric Dier failed to connect the ball served by Son. Son himself – and also Reguión and Hojbjerg – tried, but far from surprising Álvaro Fernández.

Meanwhile, the Brentford showed no signs of recovery. His first shot, which did not find the three sticks, came after half an hour of play in charge of MbeumoThe Frenchman hit a volley that ended a long play inside the area, but could not direct his shot with precision. Little more offered Thomas Frank’s team, who was able to get a slice of a strong throw-in into the area in the last moments of the first half. The last was for Tottenham after a poor start from the Spanish goal, but no local could make a clean shot.

Came out again slightly better Tottenham after the restart. Conte’s men were close to doubling their advantage after a good lateral center that no one managed to finish off inside the small area. Kane and Davies They tried it for the Spurs, while Janelt towards the same for Brentford after a good leak from Henry. But when more – and better – the visiting squad was falling apart, Kane mounted a deadly backlash that enabled Reguilón by the band to serve him the second target of the night on a tray to Heung-Min Son.

Much more obliged and with much less to lose, the visitors, although also Londoners, sought more insistently the vicinity of Hugo Lloris in the last third of the game, although they hardly disturbed him. All in all, Conte’s Spurs, who still do not know defeat in London, add three important points to begin to detach themselves from a middle zone where Manchester United still is.