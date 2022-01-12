01/12/2022 at 22:58 CET

Roger Payró

There are days when nothing comes out and Tottenham lived it in their flesh. Antonio Conte’s team had the difficult mission of recovering the 2-0 trailing from Stamford Bridge but ended up frustrated by its inaccuracies and the VAR. A Gollini error led to Rüdiger’s 0-1 and the video refereeing ‘took away’ after two penalties and a goal. All wise decisions. A bad day for the detractors of technology in football. If not, who knows if we would be saying that the first Carabao finalist would be the ‘spurs’ and not the ‘blues’.

TOT

CHE

Tottenham

Gollini; Tanganga, Davinson, Davies; Emerson, Lo Celso (Bryan Gil, 71 ‘), Winks (Skipp, 81’), Höjbjerg, Doherty (Sessegnon, 65 ‘); Lucas Moura and Kane.

Chelsea

Kepa; Christensen (Thiago Silva, 66 ‘), Sarr, Rüdiger; Azpilicueta, Jorginho (Loftus-Cheek, 82 ‘), Kovacic (Kanté, 77’), Hudson-Odoi; Mount (Ziyech, 66 ‘), Lukaku and Werner (Marcos Alonso, 66’).

Referee

Andre Marriner. No cards.

Incidents

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. About 60,000 viewers.

Lukaku It makes your life easier in attack and that’s why Tuchel was almost forced to make peace with him. The Belgian was not slow to demand Gollini, who went from hero to villain. A bad start in a corner gave the goal to Rüdiger, who entered with everything. The Italian retaliated with a good save after Hudson-Odoi but the damage was done.

Tottenham needed three goals and they were able to do so. Those of Tuchel forgot the attack and Tottenham assumed the handle of the duel. Höjbjerg and Kane touched the goal before Rüdiger committed a penalty that the VAR took at the end outside the area. It was the first. The second was after the holiday and this one did not admit discussion. Only the referee saw Kepa’s foul on Lucas and Marriner, after consulting the monitor, admitted the failure.

The last straw came when, in the middle of the ‘spur’ siege, Chelsea lost a ball at the start and Kane evened the contest. However, the forward was offside. and again the VAR denied him a joy. There, Conte’s team already died despite having half an hour ahead.

A medical emergency in the stands -The third this year in a Tottenham game- cooled the atmosphere in the final minutes, in which Kepa had time to put the lock on his goal with a great save to Sessegnon. Chelsea return to the EFL Cup final three years later. Liverpool or Arsenal will be your rival.