It was on November 25, 2020, when the tragedy reached one of the most important musical dynasties in the industry, as he had died at the age of 90 at his “El Soyate” ranch, in the state of Zacateca.

And it is that the famous singer and actress of the golden age of Mexican cinema died of natural causes, leaving a great void and an irreplaceable loss in the heart of her family.

Related news

The one who was most affected by the death of the singer was her granddaughter, the 18-year-old singer, Angela Aguilar, because without a doubt she was the closest to the star and her spoiled.

And it is that the star of the rancheras, has tried to keep the legacy of his grandmother current, because from the beginning of his career he made his own versions of the songs that Antonio Aguilar’s wife played.

365 days have passed since his death, and through social networks, the singer of “Your blood in my body”, made a tribute to her grandmother accompanied by a series of postcards.

Ángela Aguilar remembers her grandmother on Instagram

Despite the fact that the singer has handled her duel in a good way and privately, it is no secret that the last year has been quite heavy for her.

And the young woman is in one of the best stages of her professional career, but personally not a single day goes by without her remembering her famous grandmother.

The young woman has been very sad since the death of her grandmother. Photo: IG /

angela_aguilar_

Flor Silvestre was one of the members of the Aguilar family who had always supported the star’s career, not only with words but also with gifts, because on more than one occasion the young woman shared with the press that she was wearing some jewel that her grandmother had given her. dice.

It was through her Insta Stories, where the star shared a series of black and white postcards next to her famous grandmother, as well as a video outside where the star’s remains rest.

“Miss you. Thanks for everything, therefore, and forever. I love you, and that’s it. ” were the words of the singer shows that the clip was set to music with “My destiny was to love you” performed by Flor Silvestre.

Angela paid a small tribute to her grandmother. Photo: IG /

angela_aguilar_

The video was accompanied by two black and white images where the lead actress is seen next to an Angela no more than three years old.

Majo Aguilar remembers his grandmother

Angela’s cousin, the also singer Majo Aguilar, also used her official Instagram account to pay a small tribute to her grandmother, as the young woman has also had a very bad time since her loss.

Majo is the daughter of Antonio Aguilar Jr. Pepe’s older brother, father of Ángela, Leonardo and Anaeliz, as she is very close to the winner of the Latin Grammy, as she has grown up as true sisters.

The singer shared an image of her grandmother and her cousins ​​when they were still children, as the Aguilar family have been characterized as one of the most united dynasties.

Angela Aguilar’s cousin also shared a picture of her grandmother and her cousins. Photo: IG / majo__aguilar

“Cute granny! Already one year of your physical departure. Here we miss you very much, but I have you with me more present than ever, everywhere. My admiration for you only grows, and I adore you more every day. Millions of kisses to the most beautiful flower in the universe ”.

Follow the Herald USA on Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE