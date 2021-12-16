

Danielle Bernstein is founder of the WeWoreWhat brand

Photo: Paul Morigi / .

Forever designer homes tend to have something much more special, because his good taste manages to identify himself in every corner of the property.

A recent example is that of American designer Danielle Bernstein, who through a YouTube video shared with his followers the details of his home located in Soho, New York.

Through Instagram the 29-year-old American also showed its evolution in recent years, time you lived in different places while working to settle down and find a safe place.

Even shared some photos of the other homes he lived in for a decadeYes, they all have beauty as a common point.

Berstein wrote: “A reminder to enjoy the ride, say yes, celebrate the victories (no matter how small), learn from mistakes, grow with them and not be afraid of change ”.

Returning to the apartment in Soho, it must be said that each of the spaces displayed by the founder of the WeWoreWhat brand seems to have been taken from a magazine And, of course, each site seems like the perfect place for a photograph of the also influencer.

Berstein opened the doors of the apartment and started the tour in the hall decorated with a table and some pictures and other works on the walls.

One of the elements that attracts the most attention in the hall It is a large mirror with a wooden frame in which the designer is sure to check her clothes every day before going out.

The mirror has a door on both sides, one is the entrance to the guest bathroom and the other to a small personal gym.

The kitchen and living room are in a very modern and beautiful space. In this very place highlights the large window that covers an entire wall from floor to ceiling and offers a view of the privileged area.

Although the whole house is a visual delight, the first place is taken by the large closet with hundreds of garments of all kinds and in which it causes hours to spend.

The apartment walls were made from scratch by experts, who began working since April of this year to give the designer the style she was looking for in her new home.

On Instagram he also published a bit of the change process that the main room went through.

You may also like:

– Video: Meet the house of American actor and youtuber Joey Graceffa

– Youtuber Rosanna Pansino gave her sister a $ 2 million house

– Sarah Jessica Parker teams up with Airbnb to rent Carrie Bradshaw’s apartment