11/26/2021 at 19:09 CET

Araceli Munoz

The large tourist listed companies have lost 6,815 million euros of capitalization during today’s trading day due to the increase in infections in Europe, the threat of the new South African variant of the coronavirus and a possible tightening of restrictions around the world. A black Friday that has shaken the whole of the selective, making a special dent in the four tourism companies that are listed in the main Spanish stock index.

While in Spain the health situation is, for the moment, more controlled than in other neighboring countries, doubts about the evolution of the pandemic in Europe have once again colored uncertainty in a sector that is still far from recovering the previous levels of reserves to the pandemic. “This uncertainty comes when we were seeing that the sightseeing it was reactivated in Spain little by little, Now we see the situation with some fear that another stop will be generated & rdquor ;, the secretary general of the Tourism Board, Carlos Abella, argues to El Periódico de España.

IAG, the owner of Iberia and British Airways, has registered the largest drop, closing the day 15.59% below yesterday’s, with its shares trading at 1.55 euros. Its titles are thus at the levels of January, when it touched its minimum this year, given the increase in infections at that time and the refusal of the United States to open its borders. Aena has occupied the second position of this Black Friday of tourism, concluding the day with a decrease of 8.77% in the value of its titles (128.45 euros per share).

The Ibex hotel company, Meliá, closed at 7.77% below the previous day (5.84 euros per title), at levels of September’s lows. They are followed by Amadeus, the technological provider of the tourism sector par excellence, which closed with a 7.5% drop compared to yesterday, representing a price of 56.02 euros per share. However, technology has closed better than expected, after falls of almost 15% throughout the day. In the Continuous Market, eDreams has left 12.78% and NH Hotel Group 5.19%.

IAG and eDreams have led the stock market crash, with double-digit declines

The great concern for the tourism sector in Spain is not so much related to the health situation in the country, despite the fact that there are autonomies that are imposing new restrictions such as the Basque Country and others such as Catalonia, the Balearic Islands, Aragon and Galicia are advancing in the implementation of the so-called covid passport to access certain businesses facing the public, especially restaurants or gyms. The real fear of tourism companies is the devastating effect that the restrictions of movement of the rest of European countries in the sector can cause, at a time when the European Union is shielding the community borders to the regions of Southern Africa by the new variant of the coronavirus called nu.

At the moment, several countries like Germany, Italy, Austria, Czech Republic and United Kingdom They have already closed these travelers. In Spain, the head of the Health portfolio, Carolina Darias, announced this morning that she will take the suspension of flights with South Africa and Botswana to the Council of Ministers next Tuesday.

The case of the Canary Islands

The best example of how this situation can affect the Spanish economy is in the Canary Islands, which is currently in the high season for receiving foreign visitors. “The big problem now is that the coronavirus is having a very strong impact on the main source markets, such as the United Kingdom or Germany. In the Canary Islands it seemed that demand was starting to activate and reserves were recovering, despite not yet reaching the levels of 2019. Now there is a certain stoppage in reserves and it is slowing down, but at the moment there is still not a large volume of cancellations & rdquor ;, the secretary general of the Bureau of Tourism has explained to this newspaper.

“For the Canary Islands, this time is essential because it was to put our heads in this situation, if this falls to us we do not dare to assess the consequences, but many establishments could close because so long without billing is impossible & rdquor ;, adds Abella. From the Air Lines Association (ALA) they indicate that “they still cannot assess the situation because the impact of the new variant will depend on the level of restrictions and on whether mobility is restricted in a more generic way as in previous stages & rdquor ;.

“There is still not a large volume of cancellations, but we will have to see how the situation evolves” Secretary General of the Tourism Board

For now, European countries are progressively raising their demands on travelers. The last to join was Portugal, the most vaccinated country in Europe, which after decreeing the state of calamity yesterday has announced that to cross its borders it will be necessary to have a negative test, even when vaccinated. From the Tourism Board, in addition, they have placed special emphasis on the importance of the covid passport, which they define as “a good tool that was launched to encourage people who were out of risk to travel freely & rdquor ;.

A measure that was approved yesterday in Brussels and that would enter into force on March 1, but now it is not known exactly what will happen to it. “If the EU has created the covid passport to promote mobility, situations such as those in Austria where the entire population has been confined generate a lot of uncertainty and fear in the sector & rdquor;Abella adds.