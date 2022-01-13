01/13/2022

On at 16:59 CET

David Page

From the Tourism sector has been warning for a long time of an alarming sense of injury in the distribution of European funds. The Government reserved 3,400 million euros for the tourism sector, the usual locomotive of the Spanish economy, out of the total of 70,000 million contemplated in the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan (PRTR). Less than 5% of the total funds for the traditional largest economic sector in the country, now dwindled by the damage caused in its activity by the pandemic.

The Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, led by Reyes Maroto, has designed as a key part of this injection of European funds a program to promote tourism sustainability plans led by municipalities throughout Spain and endowed with 1,800 million euros. The Ministry has already distributed 615 million in a first call for the program to 169 small projects, of which 153 will be managed directly by municipalities and another 16 will be done by autonomous communities.

The large tourist groups criticize the formula chosen to distribute the bulk of the European funds for the sector, focused on small projects that some companies assimilate the old Plan E of the Government of José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, and chosen and designed by municipalities without the intervention of private companies. Among the subsidized projects, according to these companies, are the rehabilitation of small local facilities, conditioning of trails, bike lanes, electric stations or golf course fences.

“The next aid cannot be distributed at retail and in small municipalities, because the transformative power of European funds is lost for the sector. The new resources that are distributed have to focus on few and large projects & rdquor ;, he emphasizes José Luis Zoreda, Vice President of Exceltur, a lobby that brings together some thirty of the largest companies in the sector (Meliá, Iberia, Globalia, NH Hotels, Riu, Amadeus or Renfe, among other). The association calls for a change in the design of the calls for 2022 and 2023 for the distribution of funds. “We cannot miss the opportunity that European funds represent by using them only in small projects & rdquor ;.

Exceltur also criticizes that the Ministry has not allowed the private sector to participate in the design of the criteria for the distribution of funds and in the evaluation of their effects, so that private companies do not make additional contributions in their own investments in larger projects partially financed with Next Generation EU funds.

A PERTE for the sector

Faced with this situation, the large companies in the sector return to the charge and insist on claiming a PERTE (strategic project for economic recovery and transformation) specific for tourism, similar to the one that the Government has allocated to boost the industry linked to the electric and connected vehicle or to the new renewables and green hydrogen.

Exceltur claims concentrate 17,500 million euros in ten years (15,000 million from PERTE in the first three years and another 2,500 million from traditional European funds in subsequent years) to modernize the old tourist destinations of ‘Sun and beach’ Spanish people. The organisation’s proposal would be to concentrate the aid of the funds in a fortnight of mature destinations -such as the Costa del Sol, Playa de Palma, south of Gran Canaria, Costa Brava, Benidorm, Ibiza, Costa de Cádiz, Fuerteventura and various areas of Mallorca- with the aim of repositioning them and activating truly transformative projects.

The association calculates that those more than 17,000 million of public funds would allow mobilizing another 37,500 million more of private investments. An injection of funds in the transformation of these pioneering destinations that would serve, according to Exceltur, to increase on average 10% of the Tourism GDP of these destinations each year, increase the number of overnight stays and the average daily expenditure of tourists by 2.5%, and increase employment related to tourism in these areas by 10%.

ERTE throughout 2022

In addition to a greater injection of European funds for the sector, Exceltur demands a direct aid program specific due to the stoppage of activity caused by the sixth wave. And it is that omicron has slowed down the recovery of tourism and will continue to be noticed in the way of fewer reservations and increased recoveries also in January and February, and to a lesser extent in March. It would not be until Easter, in April, when the reactivation would be notable, according to the lobby.

Faced with this still pandemic scenario and the blow to profitability caused by other aspects such as the increase in energy prices and inflation in general, the large tourism companies demand that the Government maintain the scheme of the ERTE due to force majeure throughout 2022. For now, the Executive decided to extend the ERTEs due to force majeure until the end of February.

At the end of 2021, the tourism sector still had 7.1% less employment than the 2019 pre-school levels. In December there were still 135,000 jobs in tourism branches affected by the pandemic (57,000 in ERTE and 78,000 with a lower Social Security affiliation).