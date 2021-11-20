11/20/2021 at 08:27 CET

David Page

Spain was coming off a historic streak of tourism records when the pandemic brought the sector to a complete standstill. The country accumulated more than five years of historical maximum arrivals of foreign tourists and also nearly a decade of tourism revenue records, but mobility restrictions to combat Covid caused a debacle from which the industry is still recovering.

The economic recovery is underway, but in the case of the tourism sector – the country’s traditional anti-crisis shield – it is still half gas. Tourism is relying on the strength of demand from Spanish customers to boost its activity, but the arrivals of foreign tourists and the business linked to these foreign travelers are still very far from the precovid levels: so much so that the income from tourism in our economy – what foreign tourists who come actually spend in the country – this year will close at the levels of the nineties.

Until 2019, just before the pandemic, Spain had nine consecutive years of continuous records of the country’s tourism revenue. In 2019, a historical maximum of 71,202 million euros of tourism income was registered, according to the records of the Bank of Spain. Last year, with a large part of the year of a tourist stoppage and with restrictions on international travel, those revenues plummeted to only 16,177 million, with a collapse of more than 77% and with the lowest figure in almost three decades ( specifically, since 1993).

The demand from foreign tourists has improved this year with the lifting of the travel restrictions intra-European, but still not taking off strongly. The result is that Spain will close with tourism income 60% below the record of 2018, with just under 28,500 million euros, according to the estimates it manages Exceltur (a sectoral lobby that brings together some thirty of the largest tourism companies in the country, such as Meliá, Iberia, NH Hotels, Riu, Amadeus or Renfe).

A record with which Spain will shoot its income by 76% in relation to black 2020, but that will keep the country at income levels of the nineties, with a volume similar to that registered between 1998 and 1999. [Ver gráfico].

What the tourist spends vs what Spain enters

The real income from tourism is what actually reverts to the economy of Spain, the expenses that foreign visitors make during their stay in the country. Tourism income is measured by the Bank of Spain in the balance of payments and for accounting purposes it has a similar impact to the country’s exports.

The National Institute of Statistics (INE) It has another accounting for the expenses of foreign tourists -the Egatur survey-, but with it it calculates everything that travelers spend on their trip. Everything, not only during your stay here, but also before arriving at companies in your country of origin, so the figure is always higher than that of the Bank of Spain by including costs that do not really revert to the Spanish economy. Every year there is a billion-dollar difference between what tourists spend (or what they say they spend, as it is a survey) and what the Spanish economy actually earns.

According to the latest available records from the Bank of Spain, between January and August of this year tourism revenues reached 14,300 million euros, 6.7% more than last year (13,400 million) and 71% less than in 2019 (49,600 million). For the same period, the National Institute of Statistics calculated that the expenditure of foreign tourists already climbed to almost 16,900 million, practically tied with the figure of last year (16,779 million) and 73% below the level of 2019 (63,900 million ).