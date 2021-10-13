The world of boxing lives moments of glory. Thanks to the birth of new and powerful promoters, supported by new digital platforms, fights proliferate on the corners of the five continents, benefiting boxers – some like Sandor Martin have signed for new references of the noble art of the ring as Matchroom– and the fans, growing the bags that the boxers carry and offering a remarkable calendar all year long that only allows the kings of the ring to see their reign threatened. One of the best-protected kingdoms to date is that of the heavyweights, a division that tries to recover the brilliance of other times, and that is missing a single king. But it has returned to the fore. First with the defeat he suffered Anthony Joshua on London in view of Oleksandr Usyk and then with the hard-fought victory of Tyson fury in view of Deontay Wilder on Las Vegas (USA) this past weekend.

Two great fights whose outcome opens a window to the expected great fight of the heavyweights to find the new unified champion – understanding as such that boxer who owns the four main championship belts (IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO) of a heavyweight division – 22 years after Lennox Lewis made it after two fights against Evander holyfield, by unifying his WBC title with that of Holyfield’s WBA and IBF and the IBO vacancy. The wait for the fans has been long, but everything indicates that there is only one year left before it becomes a reality, although some conditions have to be met.

The “fear” of measuring up to ‘The Gipsy King’

Tyson Fury’s victories over Wilder have greatly raised boxing’s respect for the WBC champion. But his biggest fan is still his father, John Fury, who told ‘The Daily Mirror’ that Oleksandr Usyk is “afraid” of going into the ring with the current champion of the World Boxing Council, and that this may be the biggest obstacle to a fight for reunification. But Usyk has a pre-arranged rematch with Anthony Joshua before he can go for a unification match. ”It’s about what Joshua does. Will he go straight to a rematch with Usyk? Tyson doesn’t care who is next and will fight anyone. “

The first of them is close, dated October 30. English Dillian Whyte, WBC official contender, will face the Swede Otto Wallin. A duel in which yes ‘The Body Snatcher’ comes out the winner, Whyte would be satisfied with his desire to contest a world title for which he has desperately knocked on the door asking Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury for a chance, and it would be his British compatriot who would offer him this opportunity. However, Whyte, who has traded victories with Alexander Povetkin In the last 15 months, he will have to work hard against the powerful Swede, who made things very difficult for Fury in 2019 and who has built up his morale after surpassing Travis kauffman and Dominic Breazeale.

And, in the other corner, would be the winner of the rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk, after the Ukrainian brilliantly surprised AJ and snatched the belts from the WBA, WBO and FIB. A rematch that Joshua’s promoter, Eddie hearn, has confirmed by noting that his disciple has exercised the existing contract law and that this will be in the early spring of 2022. “Back in the game and looking for the opportunity to become a world champion three times,” said Hearn.

Anthony Joshua will have the opportunity to return the punishment Oleksandr Usyk subjected him to next spring

Julian Finney / .

It goes without saying that the bookmakers and the main digital platforms that pamper boxing, and of course the British fans, dream of a Joshua vs Fury battle, in which the show and the duel of styles would be assured. The wait will have been long, but it will have been worth it. Now, it only remains to be patient and enjoy the great evenings that are coming.

Read also Drafting

Read also Drafting

Read also Drafting



