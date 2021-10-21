10/21/2021 at 6:59 AM CEST

. / Minneapolis

The American Dominican pivot Karl-Anthony Towns contributed a double-double of 30 points and 10 rebounds that left him at the forefront of the balanced attack of the Minnesota Timberwolves that beat the Houston Rockets 124-106, in the first game of the new NBA season 2021-22 for both teams.

Forward guard second year Anthony Edwards He energized the first full-size home crowd of his fledgling career by also being a key player in the renewed Timberwolves’ victory in last season’s losing-team duel in the Western Conference, in which they did not reach the playoffs. Guard D’Angelo Russell added 22 points and seven assists, and the Timberwolves were in control from start to finish. Argentine rookie Leandro Bolmaro made his Timberwolves debut by playing five minutes in which he contributed two points. Bolmaro missed the only shot he made to the basket and hit 2-2 from the personnel line, in addition to losing a ball.

Center Christian Wood had 16 points and nine rebounds and veteran guard Eric Gordon added 15 points off the bench for a rebuilding Rockets and beaten by the best game of the Timberwolves. This was the third time in franchise history that the Timberwolves had three scorers of more than 20 points on opening night. The all-star trio got to work, scoring 26 of Minnesota’s 32 points in the first quarter.

Towns did his usual damage inside and out, including 12 points during the Timberwolves’ 32-14 streak to close out the first half. Edwards had the support of the fans every time he touched the ball and showed his enthusiasm when he scored his fourth triple of the second quarter for a partial lead of 72-43. The 2020 college sweepstakes top overall pick screamed in celebration and made multiple mocking timeout signals toward the Houston bench, as he challenged them to try and stop their winning streak. Edwards grew stronger during the stretch of his rookie season, but due to the pandemic, there were hardly any people at Target Center to watch him, something he did have this season’s debut night, his second as a professional.

New Timberwolves owner Marc Lore, who teamed up with former Dominican player Alex Rodriguez to buy the club from Glen Taylor, sat by the court in a blue mask and gray hat and had fun watching the action. The Timberwolves finished 15 of 36 from 3-point range and, more importantly, they played the kind of intense defense that has been lacking for several seasons.

Second-year coach Stephen Silas has his hands full with these exceptionally young Rockets, who fell behind by a game-high 35 points early in the fourth quarter. German center Daniel Theis, guard-forward Kevin Porter Jr. and Turkish rookie center Alperen Sengun each had 11 points. The second overall pick in the college draft, guard Jalen Green, scored nine points, four rebounds and four assists in 32 minutes of action in his NBA debut. So did Spanish rookie power forward Usman Garuba, who played eight minutes and contributed four points by scoring 2 of 3 field goals. Garuba also played a leading role in the inside game with two rebounds, gave an assist, recovered a ball, put two blocks and committed a personal foul.