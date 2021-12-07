This Monday Toyota unveiled the construction of an automotive battery manufacturing plant in North Carolina, which will cost $ 1.29 billion and will be called Toyota Battery Manufacturing.

According to the company, when the plant comes online in 2025, it will have four production lines, each capable of deliver enough lithium-ion batteries for 200,000 vehicles, with the intention of expanding to at least six production lines for a combined total of up to 1.2 million vehicles per year.

This investment, made by Toyota and Toyota Tsusho, is expected to create about 1,750 new jobs in the United States.

“The future of mobility is electrification and Greensboro-Randolph Megasite is the ideal place to make that future a reality,” said Ted Ogawa, CEO of Toyota Motor North America. “North Carolina offers the right conditions for this investment, including infrastructure, the high-quality education system, access to a diverse and skilled workforce and a welcoming environment for doing business ”.

“I am glad that Toyota Battery Manufacturing has chosen to call North Carolina home,” North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said at the time. “This investment in our state is a testament to our world-class workforce and growing economy. North Carolina is working hard every day toward a clean energy future and projects like this will help us achieve that. “

Toyota explained that to determine the location of the new plant, the availability of renewable energy was consideredas well as in the support of local stakeholders, including governments, utilities and partners.

The owner explained that the candidates for the site choice were narrowed based on those requirements and Greensboro-Randolph Megasite met and exceeded needs, adding other benefits, as they are:

– Have a extensive and well-maintained road system, for land logistics

– To offer four international airports and two seaports

– Have rails in place

– Have a diverse and outstanding workforce

– To have renewable energy availability

– The availability of a world-renowned education system

– Strong governmental association at both state and local level

Toyota noted that the company continues its efforts to achieve carbon neutrality for its vehicles and operations by 2050, and committed to using 100% renewable energy at this new facility to produce batteries.

“Today marks the beginning of a mutually beneficial partnership with the state of Tar Heel as we embark on our journey to achieve carbon neutrality and provide mobility for all”Ted Ogawa emphasized.

