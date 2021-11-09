11/09/2021 at 03:20 CET

The remembered Real Madrid of Carlos Queiroz and the galacticos allowed himself to trace an eight-point lead to end up yielding the 2003/04 League to Valencia. The Barça reduced to nothing in the 98-99 nine points to Real Mallorca being the biggest comeback that there has been with a title for the Catalans. The numbers, like this coldly, show us that Xavi Hernández would have to make history to win his first league as Barça coach, since Real Madrid leads them by 10 points after having played 12 games.

Barça has a tough rebuilding road ahead and all that awaits them is an arduous road for the comeback. If this even League is teaching us something, it is that anything can happen. There are no more determining factors such as Messi, Cristiano or Neymar and now the forces have been equalized to such an extent that anyone can get their hands on a great as Valencia and Celta have shown this past weekend against Atlético and Barça respectively.

The quotas tell us about the impossible that the Catalans have, appearing at this stage of the championship, their triumph to [21.00]. Real Madrid is the great favorite in this phase of the competition, despite not leading – Real Sociedad does it with a point advantage and one more game – to [1.57].

Barça has it difficult to enter the next edition of the Champions League and it may be a good opportunity for the quota hunters. It is paid to [1.83] that the culés finish between the four first of the League. Currently they have to overcome six points to access those privileged positions that Atlético de Madrid closes.

For the most pessimistic there is also a place to bet big. That Barça descends for the first time in its history is paid in installments [501.00] being the club culé at the same height as Real Sociedad and Sevilla in this option. The culés see right now the positions of danger to six points and who knows if they can get to enter a negative spiral that makes them suffer.