It is no secret to anyone that both Vicente Fernández and Carmen Salinas are a benchmark on Mexican TV, from film, music and theater, both stars are very loved and criticized by the public.

And it is each of them that has marked a before and after in their respective careers that now their paths have been joined by tragedy, and a surgical procedure is their only way out.

It should be noted that 2021 has not been the ideal year for celebrities and their respective families, since the health of both has been seriously affected to the degree of being between life and death.

Carmen Salinas placeholder image

The most recent case is that of the Mexican singer and producer because at 82 years of age, she suffered a stroke that has led to a natural coma for 12 days.

The star had to be taken to the hospital on November 11 when her relatives found her unconscious in the shower at her home.

And it is that in addition to the stroke, the medical team also found a cerebral hemorrhage, a condition that has further aggravated his state of health and his recovery has been very slow and not very encouraging.

The actress has worried the family and the middle of the show. Photo: IG / carmensalinas_56

Despite the fact that his relatives have been calm and quite positive, they are aware of the seriousness of the situation, so they have agreed to perform some procedures.

The actress has spent more than 10 days in intensive care and intubated because she has had some breathing problems and the device is helping her a little.

To prevent an infection that could further aggravate her, the doctors informed the family that they would have to undergo a tracheostomy in addition to a gastrostomy in order to feed her.

The star’s medics hope he’s stable. Photo: IG / carmensalinas_56

As it is a natural coma, the star needs help feeding and administering a series of medications, so these operations are very important.

Vicente Fernandez

The case of “Charro de Huentitán” is quite similar to that of the leading actress, because she also needed help to breathe.

It should be noted that the ranchera interpreter has been hospitalized for almost five months for a syndrome called Guillain-Barré, a disease that attacks the nerves, produces weakness and tingling in the lower extremities, and can even cause paralysis.

Since he was admitted to the hospital last August, the singer of “These jealousy” was in intensive care and like Carmelita, he was connected to an artificial respirator.

Don Chente’s health has remained stable. Photo: IG / _vicentefdez

The interpreter suffered an inflammation in the airways for which a tracheostomy was performed spontaneously, which means that an opening was made in front of the neck as an alternate airway.

