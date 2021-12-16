Key facts:

The transition between systems will take years and, in the meantime, they must coexist according to the employer.

There are still many uninformed people and new technologies must be brought closer to them, he added.

In some countries more than others, the emergence of digital wallets in recent years has caused some “suspicion” in certain sectors of the traditional financial sector. However, the coexistence between both worlds is necessary and can bring benefits for users, according to the Venezuelan businessman Julio Durán, president of Kuva in Latin America.

In dialogue with CriptoNoticias after his presentation at the Crypto Summit del Sur held in Ciudad del Este, Paraguay, on December 7, Durán assured that he sees a transition and a revolution that would take years to materialize. Therefore, he said, the company does not seek to “fight with the financial system,” but rather to serve as a bridge to favor users.

The look at countries «victims of a hegemonic system»

The context that several of the countries located in the southern hemisphere of the world are going through has to do with the fact that many people begin to consider the value of cryptocurrencies like bitcoin (BTC). Faced with this scenario, companies take the opportunity to offer alternatives inspired by these for their own business models.

With its Kuvacash digital wallet, this company seeks to “provide facilities so that all people can have equal access to cryptocurrencies and the fiat system.”

It is not necessary to remain with that the cryptocurrencies are the ‘last panacea’. Each system has its times and it is best to go through both and take advantage of their benefits. Julio Durán, president of Kuva Latam.

Services of this style, which facilitate access to a freer and more equitable economy, are driven by several factors. The first is inflation due to the devaluation of the local currency, a problem that seems to repeat itself year after year. So are the difficulties in accessing banking services, which affect more than 70% of the population in countries like El Salvador, where Durán is a native.

For example, the firm has a significant presence in southern Africa, Nigeria and Ethiopia, beyond its home country of Zimbabwe. In America, El Salvador is now the first country where it ventures.

“These countries have always suffered looting and are the ones that pay the highest interest. In addition, there is ignorance and misinformation of the people and it is necessary to break that barrier, “he said. And he added that “we must bring ordinary people closer to this type of technology, and we do our best to achieve it.”

Of course, Durán is clear that education about bitcoin and cryptocurrencies is not a simple and time-consuming subject. «It doesn’t happen overnight. People are used to a way of living and spending and do not believe in things that are not tangible like a banknote, “he says.

In Ciudad del Este, Julio Durán explained the services his company offers and how it benefits the most vulnerable population. Source: CriptoNoticias.

A project of unusual origin

One of the most striking qualities of Kuva is its birthplace. Unlike other products that originate “in big cities”, Durán highlights that his product took its first steps in Zimbabwe.

In this way, he points out, the problems that arise when some initiatives make the leap “into the real world” lived by part of the world’s population can be avoided. In certain countries, not all people have access to bank accounts or devices to receive payments with physical cards, for example.

That it originated in Africa has two reasons for being. The first is that one of the founders of the company is a native of that country. The second has to do with “the hyperinflation that Zimbabwe was experiencing in 2017, when the wallet emerged,” says the representative of Kuva in the region.

Its connection with the banking system – through an account in London that supports movements on the platform – allows it to work with more than 35 local currencies. That makes it easier, for example, to send remittances abroad. As CriptoNoticias has reported, this activity constitutes a large percentage (about 24%) of the gross domestic product of countries like El Salvador.

Regarding the future projects of the company, its representative in Latin America highlighted that the landing in countries such as Argentina, Paraguay and Venezuela is something that they are evaluating and that “interests a lot”. Finally, another idea is to bring more decentralized finance services to the sectors with the greatest needs to access them.