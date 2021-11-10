The history of the Jazz is the same every year. A tale of infinite pages but that do nothing but repeat themselves. And again. Until exhaustion. Five positive records in the last five seasons are the baggage of the last five years of Quin Snyder at the head of the team. A coach who has been at the helm of the Salt Lake City franchise for seven years and who has inherited the culture and traditions that Jerry Sloan, linked to the Jazz for almost three decades, brought to the entity. Sloan, now deceased, left through the back door after a fight with Deron Williams, reviled in the following years. And Utah was plunged into a maelstrom of bad results that, yes, only lasted a couple of years before seeing the light with Snyder, which had first Rudy Gobert and then Donovan Mitchell to underpin a promising project. But one that has been promising for a long time.

He I want and I cannot is constant; Snyder achieved, after the last of the four years of a Tyrone Corbin who failed to rectify the situation, 13 victories more than his predecessor in his first season. And a hopeful 40-42 in the second; after that, five consecutive playoff seasons: 21, 48, 50, 44 and 52 wins, with three semifinals and two losses in the first round. They were the surprise in 2017, still with Gordon Hayward, and a victory as unexpected as it was deserved in the first round against the Clippers (4-3). They repeated the feat against the Westbrook Thunder, Paul George and Carmelo (4-2) the following year, with a Donovan Mitchell who then showed that his ceiling was very high. But after that, two first rounds and a few last semifinals have known little by little within a team that, and this is the worst, does not know how to advance.

The small market run by the Jazz, belonging to a very quiet and peaceful Mormon community, which only becomes staunch in a stadium always packed and very active at the big dates, preventing top-tier free agents from reaching Utah. So the arrival of Bojan Bogdanovic was practically a miracle and they have to rely on people from the draft to get as high as they can. So it was with John Stockton and Karl Malone, but also with the aforementioned Deron Williams. And yes, around you can try to accompany your stars as well as possible, but never a legend of those who manages the League and enters Olympus itself is going to reach the Jazz to change the world. And, for now, it seems that things have started the same as in recent years for a team that, once again, transmits good feelings. Of course not.

Against the Hawks, the Jazz overcame two consecutive defeats to once again savor the victory and follow closely in the wake of the intractable Warriors. Let’s remember that, in their first seven games, the Jazz went to a 6-1 that only the Bulls made up. But after that came a more or less logical loss to the Heat, and a less logical loss to the Magic. Of course, they win again showing off their best weapons: triple, rebound, defense and an exceptional last quarter despite losing the set (15-18). And not for that, but rather to administer an advantage that was more than enough and prevent the reaction of his rivals and of his main supporter, a Trae Young who has gone to 27 points but who has remained without scoring, and almost without receiving, in the last 12 minutes. And the effort of Kevin Huerter (28 goals) has not managed to straighten the situation.

The Jazz have finished, again, with Donovan Mitchell (27 points) as the leader. And the future of the project continues to be based on such a player making the definitive leap to that first level in which the stars are managed. Rudy Gobert (9 + 14) beat Clint Capela (13 + 12), Bogdanovic went to 18 points and Jordan Clarkson added 16 from the bench, with 12 more for a Mike Conley who also came to round out the roster. But, like so many others, could not avoid elimination in the semifinals against the Clippers without Kawhi Leonard last season. The toughest of all the Jazz have had, who went to first place in the West last season, but could not be that fearsome and perfect team that could against all their rivals in the middle of the course. Now, things seem to be going well for the Jazz. But of course, it has seemed so many times … Maybe this is the good one. Or not, of course. We’ll see.