Bring Young, man. What else can you say about this man? The Atlanta Hawks star has been on a mission to rank among the best in the league. So far, it’s working – he’s pushed into elite territory with his performances this season.

Against the star-studded Brooklyn Nets, Trae Young ran a clinic that put him on a par with Michael Jordan and Russell Westbrook. The Hawks star joined the two mentioned players as the only players to score more than 25 points and more than 10 assists in five consecutive games since the NBA-ABA merger. Talk about elite company! (via ESPN statistics and information)

Trae Young joins Russell Westbrook (2x) and Michael Jordan as the only players with 25 points and 10 assists in 5 consecutive games since the NBA-ABA merger (1976-77). Since entering the league in 2018, Young has the most games of 25 points and 10 assists with 56.

The craziest part about this stat is that the game wasn’t even over when Trae Young got this record! The Hawks star managed to add 25 points AND 10 assists before the fourth quarter began. That’s further proof of Young’s talent and ability to impact the game.

There were doubts surrounding Young and the Hawks before the season started. Were your Eastern Conference Finals a flash in the pan? Could Young maintain his scoring performance despite the league cracking down on his foul-harassing tendencies? While the former has yet to be fully answered, Young has shown that he can still score even without sticky fouls.

The Hawks are sitting at 13-12 before their game against the Nets. With Trae Young performing like this consistently, there is a high probability that this team will break the .500 mark by the end of the season. Don’t sleep on the Hawks, because if you do, they’ll cash in on your complacency.