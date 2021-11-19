The start of this season for the Atlanta Hawks seemed a mirage with last season. They managed to beat Luka Doncic’s Dallas Mavericks in their first game. After a stumble against the Cavaliers, they would chain two consecutive victories against Detroit and Pelicans, there would begin its decline, until today, with a record of 7-9.

It’s true that Atlanta doesn’t have one of the strongest squads in either the conference or the league, but these results are far from the level that the team can reach. There are several factors that could have been the key to the bad start of McMillan’s, among which we can highlight; the difficult schedule, the poor adaptation to the new refereeing rules and the poor defensive capacity.

A complicated schedule

The schedule could have hurt the Hawks. Trae Young’s men have been unlucky enough to have run into stronger franchises in the first few games they’ve played. Despite winning victories against Dallas and Milwaukee, they faced off with Denver, Utah, Golden State, Phoenix, Brooklyn and the Sixers. Of the 14 games they have played, only five have played in front of their fans. That added to the amount of trips they have chained, with losses included, may explain the lack of motivation at times.

Trae Young and the new regulations

The new refereeing regulations have been loved and hated by different players, coaches and fans. The greater permissiveness of contact in the field is something that has affected Trae Young a lot, who does not finish adapting. The Atlanta star used a lot to feint and throw himself towards a defender to take the free-kick, an action that received a lot of criticism and that was one of the great changes of this season, since it is not whistled. Because of that, Trae has gone from shooting 8.0 free throws per game in 2019-2020 or 7.7 in 2020-2021, to shooting 4.9 free throws per game this season. Far from trying to adapt and modify his game, Young has preferred to look for an enemy in the referees: “I do not want to be fined, but it is frustrating. There are many fouls that are not called.”

Faced with this situation, with Atlanta and Trae Young far from regularity, Cam Reddish and Kevin Huerter names come to light again. The young forwards are the ones called to pull the team to vent Young, but they are not at their best start to the season, either. Huerter is averaging 8.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.2 steals per game in 23.8 minutes.Last season, 11.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 30.8 minutes per game. For its part, Cam Reddish, who has already piqued the interest of NBA executives, is averaging 11.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game in 22.3 minutes.. The problem with Atlanta is that they have players who need minutes to develop and grow, but they also need short-term results, and that means that the most veteran also ask for minutes. Thus, It is not an impossible scenario to evolve, but it is more restrictive than in other franchises that bet more on young talents.

One of the worst defenses in the NBA

Defense is also being a problem. The Hawks are the seventh worst team defensively in the NBA, ahead are Lakers, Kings, Rockets, Memphis, Charlotte and Pelicans. Unlike the last two, Atlanta has a squad with better defensive possibilities, but it lacks intensity. One of the keys may be that one of his defensive references, Clint Capella, is not at his best. He is averaging 1.1 blocks and 11.3 rebounds (3.6 offensive and 7.7 defensive) per game, unlike last season with 2.0 blocks and 14.3 rebounds (4.7 offensive and 9.6 defensive) per game. They are not bad statistics, but they can be improved. The hawks they are the sixth team that receives the most points per game (110.1).

Unfortunately, the Hawks have gotten everything together, but there is nothing that has no solution. The calendar will get more favorable, and if you add to that a better adaptation of Young to refereeing, accompanied by Capella, Reddish and company, and a greater defensive intensity, We could have Atlanta Hawks with a level capable of reversing this situation.