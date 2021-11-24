A tragic car accident occurred on the roads of Bulgaria has gone around the world because 46 people died burned, including 12 minors, after the bus in which they were traveling will crash and then I know set fire, so many passengers were trapped.

Most of the victims were originally from North macedonia, where the car was registered, said the prime minister of that country, Zoran zaev, who immediately traveled to the city of Sofia, capital of Bulgaria, to meet in the hospital with the seven survivors of the accident, the most serious of the last decade in Europe.

Related news

“It is a great tragedy. Twelve of the victims were under 18 years old, five of them were children. The rest were between 20 and 30 years old,” Zaev explained.

The vehicle was making the journey back to Skopje, the capital of North Macedonia, after having made a trip to Turkey, according to the agency ..

After the tragic event, North Macedonia declared three days of national mourning and Bulgaria one.

According to the passengers, “most were sleeping when there was an explosion”, said Zoran Zaev, quoted by the press agency MINE.

PHOTO: .

The cause of the tragedy is unknown

The images broadcast on television show the charred remains of the bus, which collided with the safety guardrail for an unknown reason for now. No other vehicle was involved in the accident.

Seven tourists riding in the back of the vehicle and “they managed to break one of the windows” and run away from the fire. They belong to the same family and among them is a 16-year-old teenager, said North Macedonia Health Minister Venko Filipce.

“The survivors are traumatized, they have lost relatives, their children. They jumped out of the windows,” said Maya Arguirova, head of the treatment center for people with severe burns, to which they were transferred.

Some members of the victims’ families traveled from North Macedonia to Sofia, to see their relatives, but were unable to access the hospital.

PHOTO: .

“The driver died on the spot, with which there was no one who could open the doors “and allow the passengers to escape the flames, explained the chief of the national police Stanimir Stanev.

Follow Herald USA on Google news, make CLICK HERE

CRS