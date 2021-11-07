

The explosion occurred while people were trying to collect fuel from a collision between trucks.

Photo: Saidu Bah / . / .

A tragic event occurred in Sierra Leone when a fuel truck exploded, leaving at least 98 people dead and several people were seriously injured after a crowd gathered to try to collect the spilled fuel, officials said.

In information collected by The Associated Press, the explosion occurred on Friday night, when a tanker truck collided with another that was filling gas east of Freetown, capital of Sierra Leone, reported the National Agency for Disaster Management of the African country.

“Both drivers got out of their vehicles and warned community residents to stay out of the scene while attempting to tackle a leak emanating from the collision,” the agency reported.

Crowds in a deeply impoverished city approached to collect the fuel, and although the cause of the fire was not immediately known, the massive explosion occurred.

As a result of the fatal explosion, about 100 injured people were transferred to area hospitals, reported the authorities. Meanwhile, about 30 people survived with severe burns at Connaught Hospital, said Foday Musa, a staff member at the intensive care unit.

Some people could be seen naked on the stretchers because their clothes were burned by the fire while nurses treated them this Saturday.

Hundreds more crowded in front of the morgue’s main doors and near the main entrance of the hospital waiting for information about their relatives and loved ones.

Local hospital officials tried to call in as many doctors and nurses as possible to help treat the injured, Sierra Leone Health Guild still recovering from the Ebola epidemic that hit the country between 2014 and 2016, and that killed many members of this sector.

Julius Maada Bio, President of Sierra Leone, wrote a message on Twitter while in Scotland at the climate summit in Glasgow in which he condemned what happened and lamented the loss of life after the explosion.

“My condolences to the families who have lost loved ones and those who have been mutilated as a result,” tweeted Maada Bio.

Deeply disturbed by the tragic fires and the horrendous loss of life around the Wellington PMB area. My profound sympathies with families who have lost loved ones and those who have been maimed as a result. My Government will do everything to support affected families. pic.twitter.com/xJRA1UtCJJ— President Julius Maada Bio (@PresidentBio) November 6, 2021

While the vice president, Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh, visited two hospitals at night and told the National Agency for Disaster Management that they were working tirelessly to attend to the emergency.

“We are all deeply saddened by this national tragedy, and indeed it is a difficult time for our country,” he said through his Facebook page.