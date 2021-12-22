

The mother and girlfriend of one of the deceased brothers are in recovery after the accident.

Photo: Stacy Revere / .

Three brothers Louisiana had a tragic outcome after dying in a car accident caused by a driver driving in the wrong direction.

Authorities identified 20-year-old Lindy Simmons; Christopher Simmons, 17, and Kamryn Simmons, 15, as the victims of the fatal accident caused by John Lundy, 54, of Texas, who also died, KALB reported.

According to investigators, Lundy drove his truck down Interstate 49 and collided with the SUV the Simmons brothers were driving.

The 54-year-old driver and Lindy Simmons were pronounced dead at the scene.While Kamryn and Christopher, along with two other passengers, were taken to a hospital. Both died in the health center from their injuries, and the other two people are in recovery.

The other two passengers who remain in the ICU in recovery were identified as Dawn Simmons, the mother of the brothers, and Marissa, who was Christopher’s girlfriend.

Authorities added that toxicology samples were taken from both drivers. The results were pending.

Lindy was a student at Nicholls University, in Louisiana, and is the fourth student at that university to die in a car accident in recent weeks, KLFY reported.

For her part, Katie DeRouen, the second oldest sister in the family, posted a GoFundMe, and specified on the fundraising page that Lundy was intoxicated at the time of causing the accident.

He also detailed the experience of hearing such tragic news and the devastation suffered by the family for the three losses.

“We went from our large family of 9 children to 6 in the blink of an eye. I don’t know how we will move forward or recover from this, ”DeRouen wrote.

“My father lost his three youngest children and he is with my mother in the ICU. My mom is in the ICU not knowing what happened. Our lives are shattered, ”Katie added in the description.

But in an update on Facebook about tracking the fundraiser on Monday, Katie revealed that Dawn and Marissa were making progress in their recovery, but they are devastated to learn of all the losses.

