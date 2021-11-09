

Feliciano is the only left-handed pitcher in Major League history to appear in at least 90 games in a season.

Photo: Jim McIsaac / .

Pedro Feliciano, ex-pitcher Puerto Rican long-haul in the Major Leagues with the New York Mets, passed away this Sunday, apparently while he was sleeping. At just 45 years old, the cause of his death has not been disclosed.

Eduardo Pérez, former player and current analyst for the ESPN network, was one of the first to report the news: “I just learned of the passing of Pedro Feliciano, a former Mets reliever, last night in his sleep. He was 45 years old. He was a great reliever, but a better person off the field.“, He counted. In addition, he added that Feliciano was riding a jet ski with his family this Sunday.

“Pedro Feliciano will always be remembered as a beloved member of the Mets organization for his impact as a great teammate as well as his reputation as one of the most competitive, durable and reliable relief pitchers during his time in Queens. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Feliciano family. Rest in peace, Pedro“Reads a brief statement published by the New York group.

David Wright, legend of the Mets who coincided with Feliciano, nicknamed “Perpetual Pedro”, dedicated a few words to him after hearing the terrible news: “He was a wonderful companion with a great sense of humor. In all my years in baseball I have never seen a left-handed reliever have such a presence in the clubhouse. He had a great personality“, He concluded.

During nine seasons in the United States, all with the New York Mets, Feliciano appeared in 484 games, pitching 383.2 innings and striking out 350. His ERA was 3.33. He is the only left-handed pitcher in MLB history to appear in at least 90 games in a season..

He also pitched in Japan for the Fukuoka Daiei Hawks in 2005. Rest in peace, Pedro.