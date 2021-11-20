Every day, thousands of animals lose their lives on the roads or in the streets when trying to cross, as motorists are not aware of slowing down their cars a little.

However, the lives of many people are also at stake, as the roads are expressways, so it is impossible to stop suddenly.

But now, it has been revealed that a bear, yes, as you are seeing it, a bear lost its life in Monterrey when it was run over in the streets of Monterrey, Nuevo León a couple of days ago.

It is worth mentioning that bears are more frequent than you might imagine in the northern state of Mexico, since in recent records several species have been seen near urban areas.

Through social networks, several images or videos of bears have been viralized in some garages, gardens, supermarkets and even some parking lots.

To mention something, in recent months several bears have been caught going down to urbanized areas to search for food among the homes and parties of Mexicans, and on more than one occasion they have scared the inhabitants away.

A clear example of this was a video that went viral on Twitter last October, where a bear is seen sneaking out at a wedding that took place in Monterrey and surprised the guests as it was looking for food.

Run over bear

The story of the bear that died while trying to cross a Monterrey highway was released on Thursday, November 18.

The terrible accident occurred on the National Highway of the municipality of Santiago in Monterrey, at approximately 3:00 p.m. (Mexico time), when a bear came out of nowhere to cross the other side.

It should be noted that the driver of the car was unable to do anything, as he was moving rapidly through the area so he ended up running over the bear that fell to the side of the road.

However, both the driver and his companions called the relevant authorities and requested the intervention of the emergency services and immediately the elements of the Monterrey Civil Protection (PC) arrived.

Fortunately, none of the vehicle’s occupants were affected, and according to local media, the bear died after being run over on a Monterrey highway.

It should be noted that when the PC staff arrived at the scene, the animal was already dead and they requested support from the staff of the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (Profepa), who were in charge of moving the body.

The animal lost its life instantly. Photo: Twitter

