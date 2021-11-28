

The High Shoals Volunteer Fire Department urged people to avoid stopping in the middle of the surrounding roads and taking photos.

A wildfire in Pilot Mountain Park Saturday night burned nearly 180 acres at the site., according to a North Carolina State Parks and Recreation report released Sunday.

Park officials closed access to the state park 20 miles northwest of Wilson-Salem until further notice and urged people not to use drones over the park at this time, as they would interfere with firefighting planes.

Via social media, Pilot Knob Volunteer Fire Department officials published that approximately 50 men and women responded to the fire last night.

The department added that around 11:49 p.m., all firefighters were demobilized overnight, and North Carolina Forest Service officials and Pilot Mountain State Park personnel remained on the scene in the middle of the fire overnight.

They noted that a camp in the park was evacuated without injuries or damage to regret, while investigations continue to determine what exactly caused the fire.

Officials also warned of a high fire danger this Sunday due to the dry conditions in the place.

Likewise, Friends of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail, an organization that brings together volunteers to maintain the 1,000-plus-mile trail in North Carolina, also reported the fire and indicated that segment 7 of the Mountains-to-Sea trail within the park remained closed.

Members of the High Shoals Volunteer Fire Department urged people in the area to be vigilant about responding agencies. They reminded people to avoid stopping in the middle of the road and taking pictures.

This fire occurs five years after a fierce fire swept through the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, located on the border between North Carolina and Tennessee.

