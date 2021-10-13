Scream 5: Launch trailer for the long-awaited film, returns to theaters | Instagram

They have recently unveiled the chilling trailer of Scream 5 and also what is its official release date, a film that without a doubt millions of people are waiting for, as it is one of the films with the most fans.

Paramount Pictures surprised fans of the horror with the trailer for “Scream 5”, the hit movie series of the killer “Ghostface” that will be released on January 14, 2022.

According to what the studies indicate, “Scream 5” takes place twenty-five years after the streak of as3s1nat0s from the fictional town “Woodsboro”.

In the film a new as3s1no dons the mask of “Ghostface”And threatens a group of teenagers to reveal new secrets from the city’s past.

Notably, “Scream 5” stars Neve Campbell (“Sidney Prescott”), Courteney Cox (“Gale Weathers”) and David Arquette (“Dewey Riley”) return to their iconic roles in “Scream” alongside the Mexican actress. Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, and Jenna. Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar.

On the other hand, the filming of “Scream 5” ended in November 2020 under the script of Kevin Williamson so it was expected to be released during this Halloween, however, that will not happen unfortunately.

I’m excited for them to come back to Woodsboro and get really scared again. I think Wes would have been very proud of the movie that Matt and Tyler are making, “Williamson said at the time.

Through platforms such as YouTube, you can already see the first advance to what will be the long-awaited new movie, where, once again, the fearsome Ghostface will seek to do its thing and, of course, be the face of t3rr0r.

“Scream” is a very successful saga by t3rr0r that, since the premiere of its first film in 1996, has given new life to this genre and the sub-genre of “slasher”, under the direction of a disturbing film idol and haunting as Wes Craven.

The official poster for Mexico was also unveiled, which features Ghostface himself posing with a knife in his right hand.

It’s always someone you know, “says the phrase under the film’s title.

It should be noted that the director was also responsible for the saga of “A Nightmare on Elm Street”, he lost his life in 2015, so this new film will be the perfect tribute to the movie gems that he made.