The eighth day of the metal strike in the province of Cádiz has started no serious incidents in the bay of Cádiz, with the action of some pickets and a strong police presence, but without clashes or altercations as those registered in recent days.

In San Fernando, a picket has thrown a stone at a bus that transported Navantia employees into the shipyards, but although the rear window has been destroyed, there have been no injuries, according to ..

Union sources have stated that the pickets have tried to hinder access to the factories of San Fernando, Puerto Real, El Puerto de Santa María or Cádiz, but the extensive police deployment It has tried to ensure that all cars and buses that wanted to enter the factories could do so safely.

The eighth day of the metal strike coincides with the first convened by the student union, that has distributed pickets at the doors of institutes and faculties, without incidents recorded. Students from the third year of ESO onwards are called not to go to class for the whole day, in support of the metal workers. At ten o’clock in the morning a concentration of students is scheduled at the Puertas de Tierra, who will join the demonstration that UGT and CCOO have called from the Plaza de Asdrúbal to the headquarters of the employer along the main avenue of Cádiz.

This eighth day of strike occurs after another attempt by the negotiating table between the employers’ association Femca and the unions with the mediation of the Junta de Andalucía has failed.