In the spring of 2019, a reboot of the spooky 1987 classic was given the green light by Spyglass Media Group. As producer and screenwriter there was David S. Goyer (Terminator: Dark Fate) and a year later David Bruckner (The Dark House) signed up for the director’s chair. Since then there had been no major news about the project, but everything changed this week. It turns out that the groundbreaking movie Hellraiser just finished filming and boasts the actor Jamie Clayton in the role of the iconic antagonist Pinhead.

Regarding his origins, it should be remembered that Pinhead is a fictional character who had his film debut in the original Hellraiser film. It was inspired by the inventive writer Clive Barker’s novel The Hellbound Heart, about a group of sadomasochistic entities (from another dimension) calling themselves “cenobites.” Its leader, Pinhead, was played by Doug Bradley in four installments of the film franchise. Now, Jamie Clayton will be the first woman to step into the high priest’s shoes.

Likewise, recent reports indicate that Barker himself stands out as the producer of the reboot, in complicity with David S. Goyer, Keith Levine and Marc Toberoff. The film’s cast is complemented by Brandon Flynn (13 Reasons Why) Goran Visnjic (The Boys) Drew Starkey (Love, Simon) Adam Faison (Into the Dark), Aoife Hinds (Normal People), Selina Lo (Boss Level) and Hiam Abbass (Blade Runner 2049). Leading the cast is actress Odessa A’zion, who has just starred in the Netflix series Grand Army.

The new Hellraiser finished shooting in recent days, under the direction of David Bruckner, from a script co-written by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski. No official synopsis has been released.

«It has been a great honor to have Clive [Barker] on board to support and guide us through the incredible universe that he created so long ago. Combined with an intrepid and committed cast, including the incredible Jamie Clayton – who fully embodies the role of the Priest of Hell – our goal is to create a very special new chapter in Hellraiser’s legacy, “Bruckner said in a statement (via ).

Jamie Clayton is coming off starring in drama series like The L World: Generation Q and Designated Survivor. Between 2015 and 2018, she played hacker Nomi Marks on the Netflix original show Sense8. Now, by assuming the role of Pinhead in Hellraiser, the Californian would have become the first transgender woman to lead a horror franchise of such dimensions (via).

The aforementioned reboot will have an exclusive premiere on the Hulu streaming platform. There is no official release date yet.

Source: CinePremiere