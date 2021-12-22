12/22/2021 at 18:32 CET

Artur Lopez

Sporting de Braga forward, Abel Ruiz, reportedly offered himself to Cádiz CF. The Diario de Cádiz reports on one of the numerous offers that have reached the offices of the Andalusian entity. In this case, a former Masía who emigrated to Portugal in search of minutes, and wants to return to Spain in view of the lack of minutes.

The Cádiz club needs gunpowder in attack to reverse the delicate situation in LaLiga. For his part, Abel Ruiz also wants to add minutes to unblock his career, stagnant since he left the FC Barcelona subsidiary in search of opportunities. After a loan to Sporting de Braga, the Portuguese club bought the pass of the Spanish striker for 8 million euros.

However, after a season and a half in Portugal, the striker is a regular substitute. This season he has played 19 official matches, of which only 9 starts and two goals in the Portuguese League. Abel’s poor scoring background follows the trend of the previous season, in which he only scored three goals in the domestic competition, spread over 24 games.

At 21, Abel Ruiz has a contract in force with Braga until 2025, and a promising future that has not yet faded. The call for the World Cup in Qatar seems like a chimera, but the UEFA Youth League champion with Barça He already debuted with the Spanish National Team last September.

Diego Costa, the priority of Cádiz

However, the striker will have to continue trying his luck, as his incorporation by Cádiz is also seen as unlikely. According to other media, the people of Cádiz would have an old acquaintance of LaLiga in their sights, Diego Costa, that at 33 he plays for Atlético de Mineiro in his native Brazil. The people of Cádiz would like to repeat the formula of rescuing an old glory as they already did with Álvaro Negredo.