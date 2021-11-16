11/15/2021 at 7:23 PM CET

Artur Lopez

Within the Arsenal they lament over the galactic outlay in Nicolas Pépé. The end cost the Gunners 80 million euros, but the best version has not yet appeared, the Ivorian, whose label of most expensive signing in Londoners history weight.

The comparison is even more odious with the reference footballer of Arsenal’s attack in recent years, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. In London, the Gabonese has transformed 68 goals and has provided 16 assists in 124 Premier League games, one goal every other game.

For his part, the Ivorian has converted 15 goals and 8 assists in 67 games of the English League spread over two seasons plus the beginning of this season. The only competition in which he managed to shine intermittently was the Europa League, with 6 goals and 4 assists in 13 games last year.

Pépé’s stay in England has been marked by irregularity and insufficient intermittence for a footballer called to lead the Gunners. In the five starts he accumulates with Arsenal in the 2021/22 Premier, he has not even managed to score, with an assist as the only direct intervention in a goal. The emergence of a starting Saka in ten of the eleven championship days played has closed the doors to the Ivorian.

On sale for “only” 30 million

In fact, at Mikel Arteta he has already thrown in the towel with the winger, who at Arsenal do not believe that he will recover his best version. English media such as the Daily Mail and football.london point out that the London entity has assessed Pépé in 30 million euros, 50 less than they invested in their day. Even so, the sale of the Ivorian seems complicated, given its discreet performance, the high salary of 7.8 million euros a year and a contract that expires in June 2024. At the moment, no trace of that player who marveled in the ranks of Lille, with 22 goals and 11 assists in Ligue 1 2018/19.