11/25/2021 at 19:07 CET

Arsene wenger He is undoubtedly one of the great figures in the history of Arsenal FC. Coach of the best team that the London club has had, ‘The Invincibles’ of the 2003-04 season, the Frenchman was for 22 years as a technician in the ‘gunner’ team, until in the 2017-18 campaign ended his story with Arsenal.

The ways he left the team, where he became a legend, they weren’t the best and the French veteran still has problems with the club because of the way he was fired in May 2018. So much so that since then has never returned to the Emirates, the Arsenal stadium. He also recently confirmed his bad relationship with the club: “There is no special reason for me to go there now“, he claimed.

Nevertheless, Mikel Arteta, the current coach of the ‘gunner’ team is trying to negotiate a kind of “peace agreement” with the man who signed him for Arsenal and has spoken with Wenger on the possibility that he can return to the English team. They recently met again at the premiere of the movie ‘Invincibles’ and Arteta confirmed that he has spoken with whoever was his coach: “There has been communication with Arsene“, said.

“I talked to him when we went to see the movie and it was incredibly nice to see him again and chat with him. Hopefully we can convince him to come back because I think he would have a great time just seeing the environment that he could create around this place. There is a lot of respect and admiration of everyone at the club for what he has done and for what he represents as a person at Arsenal. “

Finally, to Arteta He was also asked if he would like to see Wenger in an ambassador role like the one he occupies Alex Ferguson, to which he replied, “I can’t tell you now, but I wish he were much closer to me personally. I believe that It would be a great help And I think I speak for everyone when I say that we would be delighted to have you here& rdquor ;.