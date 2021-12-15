12/14/2021

On at 18:29 CET

Artur Lopez

Divock Origi may be going through his final season at the Liverpool. And it is that Tuttosport reports that the Belgian forward is Atalanta and AC Milan’s object of desire. The 26-year-old attacker has suffered the most prolific years of the trident that make up Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mané

Origi never achieved the desired continuity beyond a pair of fruitful assignments to Lille and Wolfsburg, and a 2016-17 season in which she played 34 Premier League games. As if the competition from the trio of ‘red’ aces was not enough, Klopp added more competition the Belgian with the signing of Diogo Jota. For this reason, the renewal of a striker signed in 2014 as a great bet for the future seems unlikely, and that never came to fruition under the orders of Jürgen Klopp.

Both Milan and Atalanta are presented in the immediate future of Origi as more than viable and desirable options. The two teams are fighting for the lead in Serie A and are looking for a replacement for their tips.

For its part, the ‘rossoneri’ set tries to fill the void that Zlatan Ibrahimovic will leave, sooner rather than later, since at the age of 40 he is nearing the end of his long football career. Atalanta also intends to replace one of its offensive references, Luis Muriel, in case the Colombian decides to leave Bergamo.

Origi offered himself to Barça

Despite the charisma he has for the ‘reds’ fans, the Belgian seems set to part ways with Liverpool. Origi had enjoyed magical nights such as her double in the elimination of FC Barcelona from the 2018/19 Champions League. Without going any further, a lone goal by the 26-year-old footballer sealed Liverpool’s triumph against Wolves, which keeps them in the middle of the fight for the Premier League. Origi had also sounded like future of the FC Barcelona, with the plus of free agency next summer.