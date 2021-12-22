12/22/2021

On at 20:14 CET

Atlético Mineiro has signed a dream year at the national level, raising the League and the Cup. In the highest Latin American continental competition, the Copa Libertadores, Galo touched a treble that only Palmeiras separated him in the semifinals. For this reason, in the search for perfection, the Brazilian club wants brilliant signings, world stars. It already has in its ranks veteran hardened in hundreds of battles such as Hulk and Diego Costa.

In this transfer policy, of bringing in established and experienced cracks, the name of Angel Di Maria. Journalist Milton Neves, from the UOL portal, points to Atlético Mineiro’s interest that could crystallize in the next summer market, when the striker is released from his link with PSG.

Despite ending his contract in June 2022, the 33-year-old Argentine acknowledged on RMC Sports that he could extend his votes with the Parisians for one more campaign: “I have a supplementary season if both I and PSG agree. For my part, and at my age, my goal is to go out the front door.”

Speaking to TNT Sports, the Rosario also gave clues about his future: “Central is always there, I have it as the most desired moment for me, to be able to go to retire to Central. Not only to retire, but to go when I am still well and feel in fullness so that I can give him everything he gave me. “

To date, Di María has proven to be sane for a while in Ligue 1. So far this season he has participated in twelve league games, with ten starts in which he has signed three goals and three assists. In the Champions League, an assist in three games.