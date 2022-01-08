01/07/2022 at 19:08 CET

Artur Lopez

After giving up, for the moment, Álvaro Morata’s soap opera, FC Barcelona continues to search the market in search of a center forward that meets its needs. Braithwaite’s long-term injury, and Kun Agüero’s forced retirement, leave Memphis Depay as the only pure ‘9’ available to the Xavi. Y Another name has appeared on the horizon of the Barça leadership, that of Cédric Bakambu, an old acquaintance of LaLiga. The international striker for the Democratic Republic of the Congo is free of contract after terminating with Beijing Guoan of China.

Initially, the first alternative was Edinson Cavani, Well, contract ends next summer with Manchester United. But nevertheless, the ‘Red Devils’ are not willing to let go of the Uruguayan, in view of the possible loan of Anthony Martial, who wants to emigrate in search of minutes.

The Bakambu option is more viable, without the demands of a club in between. And the forward spoke in an interview with Footmercato about the possible interest of the Barcelona team: “Of course, it is flattering that they associate me with Barça. Now, it is not an end in itself, I take it as a source of motivation that pushes me to give up. This shows that my work in China paid off. ”

Another advantage of the 30-year-old forward is his financial pretensions: “Now I prefer the sporting challenge. I traveled a lot, I made a good living and gained a lot of experience. Now I am looking for a purely sporting project, here in Europe. I want to feel desired by the management, but above all, by the coaching staff. I know very well that the coach’s advice is essential as a team. “In the words of the former Villarreal footballer, the figure of Xavi could take center stage, also in his signing.

Bakambu flew to China in January 2018 on his best goalscoring start with Villarreal. The forward accumulated 9 goals in 15 days of LaLiga Santander. During his stay in the Chinese Super League, Cédric has transformed 48 goals in 71 games.