The great strength of the European champion has an expiration date: June 30, 2022. That will be the day that Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger, César Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen end contract with the ‘Blues’.

None of them have yet renewed their link with the Stamford Bridge team and in exactly one month they will be able to start negotiating with teams from outside the British Isles.

There are four footballers essential in Thomas Tuchel’s scheme, who likes to play with three centrals, and four possible blows to the European champion and current leader of the Premier League.

The one who has the renewal more on track is Silva, who is precisely the one who arrives at Chelsea the least time. He arrived a year and a half ago and in that short space of time he has become the commander of a defense and the veteran contribution to a line in which he coincides many times with the young Trevoh Chalobah and Reece James.

His renewal is the simplest because Silva, at 36 years old, intends to be in the next World Cup in Qatar in 2022 and there is no better scenario to secure his place than Chelsea. Despite his seniority, Silva has only missed three games in this Premier and has participated in all five of the Champions League.

Another renovation in which Tuchel influences is that of Azpilicueta. The Spanish is captain of the team, has just been among the best players in the world in the Ballon d’Or and reaffirmed himself in the Spanish team in the last European Championship. The problem with Azpilicueta is that, at 32, he is losing weight in the team due to the emergence of Reece James, who has become the team’s top scorer this season. His versatility, being able to also play central in the defense of five (as he did in the Champions League final), is an aspect highly valued by Tuchel.

The most entrenched cases are those of Christensen and Rudiger. The Dane, who has been in the Chelsea structure for many years, has also lost weight in the team and is seeing how young people like Chalobah are enjoying more opportunities than he. He was already on the starting ramp in Frank Lampard’s time, but Tuchel managed to win him back for the cause.

At 25, Christensen looks level enough to be a starter in some major in Europe and will have to be seen with more stripes to accept the offer from Chelsea.

Rudiger is the one who seems furthest from Stamford Bridge. The German center-back, who was also resurrected by the hand of Tuchel, is already valued as one of the best in the world. Not so for its current salary. This is the biggest drawback for the German to renew. Rudiger wants to be at the level of the highest paid in the team because he understands that if Chelsea are the team with the fewest goals in England and a team known for its solidity, it is partly thanks to their performances.

But Chelsea is far from the pretensions of the player and that is where other greats of Europe such as Real Madrid or Bayern Munich appear, ready to take advantage of the savings of the transfer to provide him with a better card.