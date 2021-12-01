12/01/2021

On at 19:46 CET

The output of Erling Braut Haaland of the Borussia Dortmund the next summer market, it seems a fact more than probable and in Dortmund they are already preparing for a future without their big star. To replace a scorer like the Norwegian is an impossible task, but the arrival of Darwin Nunez, could be a very valid solution to fill the void that Haaland will leave.

According to the German media, Bild, Borussia Dortmund is already working to incorporate the Uruguayan striker, Darwin Núñez as Haaland’s substitute. The scouting director of the German team was seen in Portugal with Núñez’s agent, which triggered all the alarms.

Benfica will not be able to easily leave Darwin Núñez

Dortmund is not the only team interested in the Uruguayan, Atlético de Madrid and AC Milan They are very interested in the Uruguayan, which could trigger the price of the striker. With all this, the transfer of Darwin Núñez will not be easy or cheap for whoever wants it. The Uruguayan has a contract until 2025 and the Benfica He is not about to give in to the demands of the big European clubs. On the other hand, the clause of his contract is 150 million, an unaffordable figure for Borussia, which he will be forced to negotiate with the Portuguese club.

Dortmund are still hopeful to retain their star, the Germans do not intend to make Haaland’s exit easy, but except for surprise, the Norwegian will leave through the clause of his contract.

For its part, Darwin Núñez is playing a very good season in the Portuguese league. The Uruguayan is being one of the sensations in the Portuguese championship, where you have scored 8 goals and distributed 2 assists in the 10 games you have disputed.