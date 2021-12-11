12/10/2021 at 7:56 PM CET

Artur Lopez

Christian Eriksen trains at the Odense facilities waiting for their future to be resolved, on and off the field. The Inter Milan footballer is still struggling to wear shorts again. In Italy, the refusal of Serie A to include footballers with a defibrillator installed is already known. Therefore, the 29-year-old Dane will terminate his contract with the ‘neroazzurros’ at the end of this 2021/22 campaign. And among the range of options to “debut” again, several doors open from the midfielder’s past.

To the growing interest of Ajax, where Eriksen hatched to land at Tottenham, is added that of Odense, a club from his native Denmark and where he already took his first steps. For its part, the Danish squad would welcome one of their blackbirds, who trained as a footballer in their quarry since 2005 with open arms. and even making the leap to the Ajax academy in 2009.

This is how Enrico Augustinus, director of the company that manages the Odense, has confirmed in BT Radio a perhaps utopian interest in the return of one of his child prodigies: “Of course there is space here in Odense. If Christian were interested, we would welcome him with open arms. However, I think there are no Danish clubs ready to guarantee him a proper compromise, maybe just Copenhagen. “

The sports director of the entity, Michael Hemmingsen also praised the midfielder, a true emblem of the Danish National Team: “We are very happy that Christian is here with us and that he is using our facilities.” In the absence of agreeing a friendly termination with Inter and granting him free agency, he is still wondering whether Eriksen will be able to return to playing top-level football regularly.