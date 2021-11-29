11/29/2021 at 7:17 PM CET

Alexandre Lacazette arrived at Arsenal with a large poster. The Frenchman, from Olympique de Lyon, was one of the stars of the European scene and one of the great stars to explode. For this reason, Arsenal ventured to incorporate him in 2017, paying the chilling amount of 50 million euros by the striker, who back then became the most expensive signing of the ‘gunner’ team.

Since your arrival, Lacazette He has had a career in the London team full of ups and downs, combining good moments in which he was an undisputed starter with others not so good that cost him the starting position. Precisely this produced a lot of speculation about the player, which has only appeared sporadically under the orders of Mikel Arteta. Lacazette He did not start the season in favor, but in recent times, he has enjoyed more minutes.

However, this seems not to have satisfied the French, and in statements for ‘Telefoot’ has admitted his intention to leave Arsenal as a free agent (contract ends in June 2022): “My agents are already considering options, but until January I don’t want to focus on that. Then we will see what happens and who offers: if there are interesting projects, if there are beautiful challenges, how would they count on me … There are still many questions, I prefer to wait until January to position myself“.

On the other hand, Arsenal’s position is also clear and I would not seek to renew the French player. In this sense, the North London team would seek to rejuvenate the squad, so Lacazette, who is currently 30 years old and will be 31 when the contract with the English team ends, would not enter into the plans of the sports management ‘gunner’.