11/25/2021

On at 17:27 CET

Joel xaubet

The Manchester United and Ralf rangnick They have reached an agreement for the German coach to join the English team as interim coach. After dismissing Solskjaer, the Red Devils had surveyed several preparers, including the former Barça, Ernesto Valverde, Lucien Favre, Paulo Fonseca and Rangnick himself, which has finally been chosen.

United, awaiting the release of Rangnick

According to . outlet, Manchester United and Ralf Rangnick have already reached an agreement for the German to disassociate himself from Lokomotiv of Moscow as sports director and join the Red Devils discipline as soon as possible. For its part, the Russians have yet to reach an agreement for Rangnick’s release, although in Manchester they do not see it as an obstacle.

Rangnick, in a file image

The German coach will not arrive in time for the crucial game against Chelsea, where United will face the leader and the fittest team in the English competition.

Rangnick, pioneer in the development of German football

Ralf Rangnick is known as the ‘father’ of German football, the new training techniques revolutionized football in Germany where the best coaches of today have come from, such as Jürgen Klopp, Thomas Tuchel, Julian Nagelsmann or Hansi Flick.

Thus, those of Old Trafford have bet on a safe value such as Rangnick waiting to get the arrival of Pochettino in the future, which a priori is the main objective of Manchester United for its new project.