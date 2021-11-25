11/24/2021

On at 19:46 CET

The culebron Mbappe continues to give something to talk about in France, the young Parisian striker is the most sought-after player on the market together with Haaland and many teams would be delighted to have him for the next ten years. Madrid seems to be on the ‘pole’ to achieve the incorporation of the French, but the new club been, Newcastle are in a position to break the market to sign him, something that according to Emmanuel Petit it should not be ruled out.

Mbappé’s frustration, key to his departure from Paris

Whoever was a player of the Arsenal and Barça, ensures that Mbappé is not comfortable at PSG and could look for a way out: “I think he is frustrated with his situation at PSG. He has had several problems with his teammates on the field. You think you don’t have the same recognition as Messi and Neymar. But for me, Mbappé is the king of Paris. ”

He does not rule out the option of Newcastle

On the other hand, the departure of Mbappé indicates that it will be towards Real Madrid, although Petit sees an option in Newcastle: “Anything can happen. We saw what happened with Newcastle. There have been some rumors and you never know. Things can change overnight. “

Despite the fact that according to the Frenchman, the option of Newcastle should not be ruled out, he sees Real Madrid as the top favorite to take over the services of Mbappé: “There is a great connection with Real Madrid. It’s been in his head since he was little because it’s a great club and the stars have always played there. “

So that, Emmanuel Petit does not rule out that the future of Mbappé takes a totally unexpected direction and ends in the north of England, in a team that aspires to be a new great in Europe, despite the fact that today they are fighting not to be relegated to the Championship.