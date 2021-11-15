11/15/2021 at 18:23 CET

Henrikh Mkhitaryan had his best years as a footballer at Borussia Dortmund. After his departure from the club, he has been chaining good seasons with others not so good, but he has not come to show the great level that he did show in the German team, where he played between 2013 and 2016 a total of 140 games in which he scored 41 goals. In this sense, his performance was so good that he convinced Manchester United so that the English will pay 42 million for his signing.

The departure of the German team was not taken well by the fans and the farewell to Dortmund was turbulent and they even accused him of having chosen the ‘red devil’ just for economic reasons. However, after 5 years of his departure from Borussia and as a Roma player, the Armenian has returned to talk about the subject in an interview he has given to ‘Sport1’: “they were the best years of my professional life“, he stated, recalling his time as a black-yellow player.

Likewise, the former Manchester United player has also added that his intention is to one day return to the German team: “One thing is certain: someday i will go back to DortmundI don’t know if as a player, but surely as a spectator. Playing for Dortmund is a dream for anyone. The ‘Yellow Wall’ It’s crazy, I enjoyed it week after week. Even today my teammates ask me what it’s like to play in front of more than 80,000 people. It’s not true that I went to Manchester for the money. Otherwise I would have gone to Russia or to another place“.

Finally, the Armenian has also commented on how is his relationship with the sports director of Dortmund, Watzke, with whom he fought after his departure: “Now everything is fine between us. After I said goodbye we met and talked several times on the phone. I won’t say anything negative about him. I was happy in DortmundBut sometimes you have to make uncomfortable decisions to take advantage of opportunities that may not return. For me it has always been a dream to play in the Premier League“, he has sentenced.