12/26/2021

Monchi wants to do it again. The sports director of Sevilla is one of the great trackers on the market and to reinforce the Andalusian team in this winter market, he already has a goal that would be a bombshell. This is Anthony Martial from United.

He is not going through his best moment, but he has an enormous talent that he has not been able to finish showing in the Premier League. He came to Old Trafford very young and with the pressure of the more than 60 million who paid Monaco for him and now, six seasons later, he wants to come out yes or yes.

He’s only 25 and in Seville he could prove his worth, as others who were in a situation similar to yours have already done.

His representative, in statements to Sky SportsNews, already warned that he wanted to resolve it before January: “You just need to play. He doesn’t want to be here in January and we’ll talk to the club soon. His wish is to leave. ”

The clear lack of minutes, 359 spread over 10 games, are the turning point for French.

Take back the Golden Boy

Martial was crowned the best young player in 2015, just the year in which he left the whole of the principality to start a new adventure in the islands. Now he knows that Sevilla is an ideal club to recover its best version.

In addition, the whole of the Nervión will lose Munir and En-Nesiry for the Africa Cup, so he could frequently occupy any of the attack positions as soon as he arrived.