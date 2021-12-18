12/17/2021 at 8:16 PM CET

Roger Pros

Yerry Mina is facing, with the current, its fifth season in Europe. After signing for the FC Barcelona in the 2017/18 campaign, where his step I leave neither pain nor glory, the Colombian central defender left the Spanish league to migrate to the Premier league English, signing for him Everton. In england either consolidation has been completed like the center-back who was aiming when Barça signed him and now could have the hours counted in the UK.

In this sense, as ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’ advances, the Colombian could head to another big league in Europe, in this case the Italian one. In this way, and if the incorporation occurs, Yerry Mina in just five seasons would have played in three of the five major leagues in Europe. An achievement within the reach of few players.

More precisely, the Italian team that would require their services is the Napoli, rival in addition to FC Barcelona on the Europa League. Spalletti, current coach of the Neapolitan team, you know you need to strengthen the defense, taking into account the output of Manolas to Olympiacos, player injuries and the absence of Koulibaly during the Africa Cup. For all this, the Italian coach has set his interest in Mine.

For its part, Yerry Mina has not had a regular season with Everton. The Colombian has only played seven matches (six of them as a starter and one as a substitute) and his future in England would not be assured, so a possible offer from another team, in this case the Napoli, It would be contemplated by the managers of the team of the ‘toffee’.