01/10/2022 at 18:57 CET

Artur Lopez

The left-handed side of the AC Milan, Theo Hernández, He will renew his contract shortly, according to the words of Paolo Maldini. The sports director of the entity corroborated in statements to the Italian Association Milan Club (AIMC) that “Theo Hernández’s renewal is going very well”. The 24-year-old footballer became the first team defender rossonero to score three doubles in Serie A.

Theo has established himself as one of the most influential wingers in Europe. Last season he already had a direct impact on 12 goals in the Italian League, after transforming seven targets and giving five assists. This course is on the way to beating itself, with four goals and five assists with just the first round of the championship elapsed.

It is clear that the interest of the clubs of the five major European leagues was going to abound, given the unstoppable progression of the side at San Siro. But nevertheless, the call of Chelsea, current champion of the Champions League, has not affected Theo, who will continue in Milan except for a capital surprise.

However, the team that Stefano Pioli coaches will scratch his pocket to retain one of his pillars, which currently charges 2.5 million euros. As reported by MilanNews, the renewal offer would consist of five years, at a rate of four million euros each. With variables, Theo would earn almost five million. After a failed stint at Real Madrid, the French lane has managed to reinvent himself in Italy.

Leao and Bennacer, the next to renew

Paolo Maldini has also ensured that Milan is close to closing the renewals of Ismaël Bennacer and Rafael Leao: “The intention is to renew shortly with the three.” Stefano Pioli wants to tie his youngest stars short, in the face of the interest of other big clubs.