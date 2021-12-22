12/22/2021 at 18:48 CET

Rafinha Alcántara could return to the Spanish League in the winter market. The 28-year-old player wants to enjoy minutes again and is evaluating the various options he has on the table to leave PSG. One of them and with good prospects of reaching a successful conclusion is that of the Royal Society.

Rafinha has a contract with PSG until 2023 and now his wish is to play with continuity. Real Sociedad is a team with a style of play that adapts well to its technical characteristics and both parties welcome the operation.

The exit could be closed in the form of an assignment until June 30, leaving some door open for a call option for June. Barça will be attentive to this operation since it gave him the letter of freedom to sign for PSG signing a 35 percent income clause of a future sale.

Rafa Alcántara also has other proposals both from the Spanish League, as well as from Italy and France. The player also has very good memories of Serie A, where he performed at a high level at Inter, and the Italian road is also open.

In any case, for now there are only conversations with the interested clubs and the decision will be taken calmly. Rafinha does not want to rush since he is at a crucial point in his career with the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in perspective and wants to fight to enter the race to be on the list of the Brazilian team. It should be remembered that the youngest of the Alcántara won the gold medal with Brazil at the Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games in 2016.

Although in France it was speculated that he had already said goodbye to the PSG dressing roomIn reality, he only left, like the rest of his classmates, to start the Christmas holidays.