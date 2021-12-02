12/01/2021 at 18:45 CET

After the dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as coach of Manchester United many and varied names began to sound to occupy the bench of the ‘red devils’. Finally, it was the German Ralf Rangnick chosen to be the new coach of the English team, although as an interim coach to later occupy a position in the sports management of the Mancunian club.

For this reason, Rangnick He has already got to work, not only in the tactical aspect of the team, but also in sports, so, according to the German newspaper ‘Bild’, the German would have asked Manchester United to sign Erling Haaland, one of the best scorers today and who presumably it will be the name in capital letters, together with Mbappé, of the next footballing years.

Secondly, the incorporation of the Norwegian forward will not be an easy task, given that several clubs have been interested in him to try to sign him facing the next summer market, when its clause drops to 75 million euros. Likewise, there were many who tried to incorporate the player in the past. To the list of those already known Chelsea FC, Manchester City, Real Madrid or FC Barcelona, among many others, will now also join the bid Manchester United at the request of his brand new coach.

For its part, Rangnick knows Haaland well and his father and agent Alf-Inge, since when the young Norwegian impressed by marking 28 goals in 22 appearances for Salzburg, Manchester United’s new interim manager was then working as a sporting director at the Austrian club.