12/16/2021 at 10:55 CET

Betfair

With every goal scored by Umar Sadiq, he seems to be moving further away from UD Almería. The footballer has shown in recent years that he is a forward of a superior level, attracting the interest of teams of the stature of Manchester City, who could try to take over his services in the future if they listen to the rumors of recent months. Likewise, it should not be forgotten that very powerful teams such as Newcastle, the new rich in the Premier League, also have an eye on the forward.. That is why the footballer could leave UD Almería early, which will look for a forward in the market.

This is one more context that feeds the rumors of the possible arrival of Sadiq to Sevilla. According to Betfair forecasts, that Sadiq signs for the Seville team is the fourth best valued option. It is true that Newcastle, Barcelona and Benfica are ahead of Sevilla in terms of foreshadowing, but there are many factors that invite the trend to be favorable for the Pizjuán entity.

Can Barcelona face the signing?

Barcelona’s economic crisis, which casts doubt on any short-term investment, together with Newcastle’s long list of names, who could have more money to recover in Premier, make Sevilla collect good feelings in bettors. According to Betfair forecasts, Benfica is the third best positioned club to achieve the signing of the Almería striker.

The Almería already thinks about the substitute

If finally Umar Sadiq ends up leaving the Andalusian club, heThe sports management of his team has already done his job looking for another forward. The chosen one would be Agustín Álvarez, current forward for CA Peñarol, a club from which UD Almería signed Darwin Núñez several seasons ago. The Uruguayan left a great sporting and economic performance in the club and now UD Almería wants to repeat the operation. An operation that could exceed 10 million euros, since currently the value of the 20-year-old forward is 4.5 million euros.

Rivals for the substitute

However, more than its market value, UD Almería will have to face another big problem. And the big problem to sign the forward is that he has great European teams following his steps in the face of the January transfer market. FC Barcelona, ​​AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan have shown interest in the footballer. That is why UD Almería will have to move fast in the market or get a loan to develop the young forward in his acclimatization to European football style.

The intention of Almería is to remain firm with its reference in attack. “Sadiq is not sold and less in January”. “We want to get promoted and we are not going to sell Sadiq in winter. On the last market day we had a great offer for him from a Spanish club and we didn’t want to sell. Darwin didn’t want to leave either, he liked the city and the people here”said the CEO of UD Almería, Mohamed El Assy a few weeks ago.