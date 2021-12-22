12/22/2021 at 17:32 CET

The Naples is the team less thrashed from among all the teams in the Italian league. Those from the Campania region They have only conceded 13 goals in the first 18 games played, a really worrying figure for the interests of the FC Barcelona and that they will have to take into account the Catalans, since the Italians will be their rival in the Europa League.

However, the Neapolitan leaders are not entirely satisfied with all the positions in defenses and, in this sense, they plan to reinforce the position of the left back. In this sense, one of the options they would have on the table would be to Lucas Digne, former player of FC Barcelona between the 2016/17 and 2018/19 seasons.

Currently the French is in the ranks of the Everton by Rafa Benítez, a coach with whom he has clearly lost prominence. That is why, due to the lack of minutes, Digne would be interested in a change of scene. For its part, the ‘toffee’ set would also welcome a sale, if a reasonable offer arrives, which according to various reports, could come from Italy and more precisely from Naples.

Kurzawa, the other option

For their part, the Italian managers not only have they noticed Lucas Digne and they have also prepared another option, in case that of the Everton player cannot be produced. This is about Kurzawa, currently a player of the Paris-Saint Germain and that he is not enjoying just minutes during the season. In addition, the Parisian club will desperately seek its sale in winter, so in principle this would be a more viable option.