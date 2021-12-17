12/17/2021 at 4:40 PM CET

Marc Escolà

Arthur Melo he has not had any luck in European football. After his discreet passage through the Barça, the Brazilian midfielder was part of the controversial exchange with Miralem Pjanic which is being investigated by the Prosecutor’s office Italian in terms of capital gains and now you don’t have enough minutes with the Juventus.

The Rio de Janeiro midfielder does not enter into the plans of Massimiliano Allegri and just has played 256 minutes throughout the season, figures that confirm the ostracism in which he is plunged. According to Tuttosport, the ‘bianconeri’ want to get rid of Arthur but the high salary he receives is the great impediment to his departure. The Brazilian receives 6 million plus annual bonuses, a figure that few teams are willing to reach.

Arthur Melo’s agent Pastorello: “Keeping a player of this level on the bench is a shame. For January we can’t exclude anything: there’s interest from La Liga clubs, but also from Premier League and Serie A”, he told @tuttosport. 🇧🇷 #Juve Arthur’s expected to leave the club soon. – Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 11, 2021

Arthur has been offered to various teams, including the Seville, the Rome and the Arsenal. And the Juventus accepts both a loan with a purchase option and a transfer, the same goes for Ramsey (second highest salary of the workforce). The start of the season for the midfielders is not being easy at all, for example Arthur He started by missing 8 games while recovering from an operation and shortly after, an indiscipline left him completely out of the plans of Allegri.