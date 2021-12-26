12/26/2021

Suárez arrived at Atlético de Madrid after a forced exit from Barça and immediately showed that he was still a born scorer. With his numerous goals he helped the ‘colchonero’ team to lift the league title again and the joy and communion with both his fans and the coach seemed unbreakable, but this season everything has changed.

His bad response to being substituted against Sevilla, where he literally told Simeone: “Asshole of m …, always the same” and his bad streak of filmmaking, have not seen a goal in the last eight games they have played, would be the cause of this situation.

On the 24th of nero he will turn 35 and, although he has the goal in his blood and can surely compete at the highest level, several football clubs Brazil and United States they have already been interested in signing him.

Specifically, Corinthians, who is also trying to dynamite Cavani’s arrival at Barça, would like Suárez already in this winter market.

The other group that has been interested in the charrúa is the David Beckham’s Inter Miami. The southern team, among others, has already signed one of the great forwards of the last decade, the ‘pipita’ Higuín.

Be that as it may, the future of the ex-azulgrana, right now, depends on his interest in continuing at the highest level and on his ability to convince the ‘Cholo’ that he can go back to being the striker from last season.