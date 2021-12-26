12/26/2021 at 2:47 PM CET

Valencia begins this winter market with options to strengthen itself but with the main objective of entering an important economic figure in transfers of current players from the first squad. And it is that, as explained Anil murthy at the last general meeting of shareholders, “we have to rebalance the workforce, increase revenues, pay debt and we will continue to do so. It is a very difficult financial challenge, but we are complying with the rules and we are working with a plan to improve the workforce” .

And it is that the Valencian club reflected in the budget for the 2021/2022 season, the obligation to enter 37 million euros in sales of footballers before June 30, 2022. It is nothing new but it is news that the accounts still reflect losses of 36 million euros due to the decrease in income from the UEFA Champions League. If the accounts had reflected the result of accounts without losses. That is, to zero. The che would have had to point a net income from sales of 73 million euros. A quite exorbitant figure given the current context

The main problem of the Valencian entity is the alarming decrease in income, something that forces you to reduce your financial fair play. This budget is established at 31 million euros, although it would be increased thanks to two capital increases that were approved during the meeting.

Given the situation, it is evident that Valencia must sell before the set date. You need to reduce the cost of the staff (119.6 million euros) to cover the lack of income from the Champions League. But, who are the players for whom Valencia can enter the most? Well, we could divide the che squad into three groups.

First, the cases of Carlos Soler Y Joseph Gaya. They are the footballers with the highest appraisal, according to ‘Transfermarkt. They end their contract in 2023 and do not have any compensation or amortization. In this sense, Valencia’s priority is to renew them, although the big clubs in Europe, such as Barça, are attentive to their situation.

On the other hand, the second block would be formed Guedes Y Maxi. Footballers with a good poster, market in LaLiga and the Premier League but with a great compensation by having to amortize their arrivals. And it is that for the Portuguese, 16 million must still be amortized while for the Uruguayan, 12 million euros. A reason that complicates the departure of the footballers.

Finally, the third and final step is made up of the youngest players in the squad. Footballers like Yunus Musah, Uros Racic, Hugo Guillamón or Thierry rendall. Young players with a market that could help Valencia to square numbers.